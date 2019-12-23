Bill Hader dating Rachel Bilson?

Speculations are abuzz about US actor Bill Hader and co-star Rachel Bilson being in a relationship after the couple was spotted having coffee together on Saturday.



Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson co-starred in Maggie Carey directorial romantic comedy The To Do List in 2013.

Bill was married to Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2017. They split after 11 years of their marriage.

They share three daughters together.

According to a photo obtained by TMZ, the Barry star, 41 and Rachel, 38, could be seen grabbing coffee together.

Some reports further claim that the couple was holding hands together during the outing.

On the other hand, the actress parted ways with Hayden Christensen in 2017 after spending 10 years together. They also share a five-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

People contacted the representatives of Hader and Bilson but they did not respond to the requests.