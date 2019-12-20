Channing Tatum and Jessie J ‘call it quits’ after one year of dating

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have broken up after dating for a year, according to a credible source.

The sources have revealed that the couple broke up nearly a month ago, and is still on good terms. The last time the couple was spotted together was in one of Jessie’s shows in September.

The Magic Mike star confirmed their relationship after he took to Twitter back in November 2018 with an adorable post captioned, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

The post was in praise of Jessie’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Jessie came back with dedicating a whole song for Channing in September 2019 in a concert. Things became more obvious between the two when Jessie posted stories on her Instagram of pictures with the Step Up actor, captioned, "Missing this cuddle machine."

Though it has been confirmed now that the duo has parted their ways, may things get in the best direction for both of them.