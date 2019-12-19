Sri Lankan cricketers indulge in Pakistani cuisine at Karachi restaurant

KARACHI: Sri Lankan players can't seem to get enough of Pakistani food as they left their hotel once again to try some new dishes at a local restaurant.

On Thursday evening, 10 foreign players went to Clifton's famous food street, Boat Basin.

The Sri Lankan cricketers had sumptuous chicken dishes at a local eatery at the area.

The cricketers took selfies with fans after their feast had ended.

The cricketers had gone for a bite of desi food on Tuesday night at Karachi’s Do Darya.

The players also enjoyed cold weather at the beach. Wicket keeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella posted a photograph on Instagram to reveal how the players enjoyed their time.

The visiting cricketers earlier visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as well.