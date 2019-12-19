Sri Lankan cricketers indulge in Pakistani cuisine at Karachi restaurant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sri Lankan players can't seem to get enough of Pakistani food as they left their hotel once again to try some new dishes at a local restaurant.
On Thursday evening, 10 foreign players went to Clifton's famous food street, Boat Basin.
The Sri Lankan cricketers had sumptuous chicken dishes at a local eatery at the area.
The cricketers took selfies with fans after their feast had ended.
The cricketers had gone for a bite of desi food on Tuesday night at Karachi’s Do Darya.
The players also enjoyed cold weather at the beach. Wicket keeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella posted a photograph on Instagram to reveal how the players enjoyed their time.
The visiting cricketers earlier visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as well.
