Video of a boy bringing a gun to school goes viral

JHANG: The video of a boy bringing a gun to school for protection went viral on the internet on Saturday.



In the video, the boy can be heard saying that he brings a pistol to his school for protection against the men who killed his brother and grandfather.

"I keep this pistol for protection against the men who killed my grandfather and brother," he can be heard saying in the video. "I appeal to the police to arrest the men who killed my brother and grandfather and provide us protection."

Police said the DPO took notice of the incident after the video went viral.

Suspects Rab Nawaz, Mohammad Farooq and Mujahid are nominated in a murder FIR. They are accused of murdering the student's brother and grandfather.

"My son goes to school and keeps the pistol for his own protection,"said his father. "He doesn't carry the pistol inside. He leaves it outside the school."