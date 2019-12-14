Failing to provoke Eminem with diss songs, Nick Cannon declares victory

Nick Cannon has declared victory over Eminem days after attacking him in his his new diss song.

"@Eminem I won!!!! This has been fun now back to your regularly scheduled programs," the rapper tweeted after failing to provoke Eminem with his verbal assaults.

After Cannon released "The Invitation" last week, Eminem took to Twitter , demanding him to apologize.



"I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!," Eminem tweeted sarcastically. In another tweet, Eminem used some expletives to vent his anger.

The beef between Cannon and Eminem intensified when the latter dissed Cannon while appearing on Fat Joe and Dre's joint album Family Times.

Eminem had attacked Cannon in the song titled "Lord Above", rapping that Cannon is "Whipped" and "neutered" over Carey, a reference to his rival's former wife Mariah Carey.

Adding insult to injury, Eminem resorted to name-dropping in the song. That was enough for Cannon to hit back.

Teaming up with Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy,Cannon tries to settle a score in "Invitation" as he raps: “Ain’t no comin’ back; that’s a fact, this the invitation. Told Joe to lean back / Don’t get hit with this retaliation."