Taylor Swift looks back at her twenties, says she wouldn’t change a thing

Taylor Swift is undeniably reigning over the world of music currently and with her 30th year starting, the singer took a look back at her past decade.

In an interview with Billboard, the 30-year-old Bad Blood hit maker was asked if she has any regrets about her twenties and if there was any advice she would give to herself in 2009.

The singer was upfront about wanting to change nothing about the past 10 years as she said: "Oh, God—I wouldn’t give myself any advice. I would have done everything exactly the same way. Because even the really tough things I’ve gone through taught me things that I never would have learned any other way.”

“I really appreciate my experience, the ups and downs. And maybe that seems ridiculously Zen, but…I’ve got my friends, who like me for the right reasons. I’ve got my family. I’ve got my boyfriend [Joe Alwyn]. I’ve got my fans. I’ve got my cats," she adds.

