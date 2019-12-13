Police raid residence of PM Imran’s nephew Hassan Niazi

Punjab Police on Friday raided the residence of Hassan Niazi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, as pressure grew to arrest him for his alleged involvement in the lawyers’ violent protest at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) Investigations said that Niazi could not be arrested by the raiding party "as he was not at home". The official said that "the latest technology" is being used to arrest the PM's nephew.

“Police have [so far] not named Hassan Niazi in their case,” the DIG noted, but clarified that Niazi was believed to be among the lawyers who attacked the hospital.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing 'tussle' with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital on Wednesday, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

Three people had lost their lives amidst the mayhem as doctors abandoned their patients to run from the mob. The provincial health minister noted that the assault was an unprecedented example of violent behavior, noting that hospitals are spared violence even during full-blown wars.

Punjab Police have registered a first information report against 200-250 unidentified lawyers on the complaint of an official of the PIC.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 322 (qatl-bis-sabab), 452 (trespassing), 353 (assault to deter public servant from performing duty), 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 395 (dacoity) as well as Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).