ATC acquits five alleged MQM-L target killer

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) acquitted five alleged target killers belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) on Tuesday.

The court heard two cases of kidnapping and murder after which it acquitted the suspects who are said to be affiliated with the MQM-L.

The acquitted persons include Noor-ud-Din alias Laal Baal, Muhammad Kamran alias Mechanic, Younus alias Lamba Bari, Salah Uddin and Asif Ali alias Mistri, according to sources.

Noor-ud-Din’s statement to the police holds no legal value, the court remarked.

Four absconders were also acquitted by the court owing to lack of evidence. Their names are Saleem Sheikh, Hayat, Raja and Rashid Jameel.

Police said that Saleem, Hayat, Raja and Rashid had murdered Azad Hussain, a man who ran a hotel in Orangi Town.

They cut his body into pieces and threw the remains in a garbage dump, police said.

Cases were registered against the acquitted persons in Pakistan Bazar and Pirabad Police Station, according to police.