Fri Dec 06, 2019
World

AFP
December 7, 2019

Trump says Saudi king called US navy base shooting 'barbaric'

World

AFP
Sat, Dec 07, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that Saudi Arabia´s king had called to express condolences over what the monarch termed the "barbaric" killing of three people on a US navy base -- allegedly by a Saudi national.

"King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences," Trump tweeted after the shootings in Florida.

"The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people," Trump added.

Trump repeated much of his comments shortly after, in remarks to reporters at the White House.

