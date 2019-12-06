Kamyab Jawan Program: PM Imran says govt creating ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government 's top most priority is to create ease of doing business.

The prime minister addressed a ceremony in Islamabad, distributing cheques among the successful candidates who have applied for soft loans under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of 'Kamyab Jawan Program' today.

PM Imran said the initiative is aimed at promoting transparency and merit.

He further said that the government is focusing on eradication of corruption and propagation of merit across the country



Meanwhile, an official has said that Kamyab Jawan Programme had received one million applications by the youth across the country and was receiving 80,000 to 100,000 applications on daily basis which showed youth's interest and accomplishment of the programme.

He said that an amount of Rs 100 billion has been allocated for the initiative to facilitate one million youth across the country.

Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said the programme was started with the purpose to promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities.

He expressed confidence that this scheme would prove to be a complete success story.

Dar said that this program was also unique as about 200,000 females had also applied for the loan.