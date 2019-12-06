UK agency lists Pakistan among top travel destinations for 2020

London-based travel company Wild Frontiers has listed Pakistan among its top travel destinations for the year 2020, The Independent reported.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Pakistan this autumn put the country back into the spotlight,” the publication said.

It added, "Tour operator Wild Frontiers has been tipping Pakistan as the next big destination for a couple of years – it has seen an increase in customer numbers by 20 per cent this year compared to 2018."

In April, The Telegraph had said Pakistan was on its way to becoming tourism’s next big thing.

According to the newspaper, the country was once one of the highlights of the classic “hippie trail” or “overland” route from Europe to the Far East, a rite of passage for disillusioned Western youth. Peshawar and Lahore were considered not only safe — but also fine places to kick back for a few days in a budget hostel.

The law and order situation in the country during the past decade hit the economy hard and put a stigma on the country as dangerous destination but military operations against the terrorists has improved the outlook.

After coming into power, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has been trying hard to improve the infrastructure in order to facilitate the tourists coming to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a task force which is responsible for policy making and preparing strategy.

While chairing a meeting regarding promotion of tourism in the country in Islamabad on Thursday, the prime minister said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful natural landscape.



The PM said government rest houses have been built on tax payers' money and such properties should be a source of income instead of lying useless.