Keanu Reeves' girlfriend loves her grey hair: Here is why

Alexandra Grant, who is currently dating John Wick actor Keanu Reeves, on Wednesday explained why she chose to not dye her grey hair.

Taking to Instagram, Grant, 46, shared a Newsweek report about a study which found shocking results about using permanent hair dyes and chemical hair straighteners.

The findings of the study claim that the women who make use of hair dyes and chemical hair straighteners have a higher risk of developing breast cancer as compared to women who stay away from using those products.

Grant, a Los Angeles-based artist, said she went gray prematurely in her early 20s and dyed her hair every color along the way until “I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes anymore.”

“In my 30's I let my hair turn "blonde"... I love and support that every woman can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if women are perishing from beauty standards... then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all woman!” read her caption.









