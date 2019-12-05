close
Thu Dec 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 5, 2019

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan security operation, says ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 05, 2019

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces killed two militants in the district's Boya village where forces conducted an operation on Thursday.

Security forces suffered two casualties in the operation as well. Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sipahi Muhammad Jawad were martyred in the operation.

Security forces conduct operations frequently in the restive district. Last month, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

The names of the martyred soldiers were Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riasat and Sepoy Babar. 

