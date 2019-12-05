Two militants killed in N. Waziristan security operation, says ISPR

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces killed two militants in the district's Boya village where forces conducted an operation on Thursday.

Security forces suffered two casualties in the operation as well. Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sipahi Muhammad Jawad were martyred in the operation.

Security forces conduct operations frequently in the restive district. Last month, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

The names of the martyred soldiers were Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riasat and Sepoy Babar.