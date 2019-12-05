Khloe Kardashian bashes netizens, defending her best friends

After a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired, the internet was set on fire as it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian’s best friends helped her ex-boyfriend pick out a diamond studded engagement ring.

Although the event happened many months ago but Khole’s statement brought it to light, igniting a slew of hateful comments bashing her friends.

The reality star however, did not stay complacent after the hateful comments as she took to her social media and shot out a series of tweets addressing the situation.

For the unversed as to why news of best friends helping a man pick out an engagement ring for his lady love would turn into such a fiasco, filled with maliciousness, the reason the internet fell off their handle is because Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe with one of Kylie Jenner’s best friends Joordyn Woods. The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter named True Thompson.

