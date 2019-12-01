close
Sun Dec 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 1, 2019

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson celebrate first Thanksgiving together amid split rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 01, 2019

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson celebrate first Thanksgiving together amid split rumours

Amid breakup rumours, US singer Miley Cyrus spent her first Thanksgiving with her beau Cody Simpson in Los Angeles.

Miley's sister Noah Cyrus took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture from their Thanksgiving celebrations.

In the picture, Cody could be seen celebrating the annual holiday with Miley Cyrus and her family.

Moreover, 27-year-old Miley and Cody could be seen sitting face to face.

Miley's mother Tish Cyrus, Noah herself and other family and friends could also be seen in the adorable family photo.

Noah captioned the photo "extremely thankful for everyone at the table. (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated )."

Last week, Cody took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video to wish Miley on her 27th birthday.

Earlier, Miley and Cody's breakup rumours had made headlines a few weeks back as well.

Latest News

More From Entertainment