Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson celebrate first Thanksgiving together amid split rumours

Amid breakup rumours, US singer Miley Cyrus spent her first Thanksgiving with her beau Cody Simpson in Los Angeles.



Miley's sister Noah Cyrus took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture from their Thanksgiving celebrations.

In the picture, Cody could be seen celebrating the annual holiday with Miley Cyrus and her family.

Moreover, 27-year-old Miley and Cody could be seen sitting face to face.

Miley's mother Tish Cyrus, Noah herself and other family and friends could also be seen in the adorable family photo.

Noah captioned the photo "extremely thankful for everyone at the table. (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated )."

Last week, Cody took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video to wish Miley on her 27th birthday.



Earlier, Miley and Cody's breakup rumours had made headlines a few weeks back as well.