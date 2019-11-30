Ariana Grande has a doppelganger and she will leave you speechless

Ariana Grande has a lookalike and her uncanny resemblance with the Thank U, Next songstress is most likely to render you speechless.



From what we know, Ariana’s doppelganger is called Paige Niemann and she has been garnering attention lately for all the right reasons.

Paige who has a massive fan following of 2 million on TikTok had one of her videos going viral of late, wherein she can be seen sporting Ariana’s iconic ponytail while impersonating her Nickelodeon character Cat Valentine that aired on hit TV shows Victorious and Sam & Cat.

The video mustered so many views that it also scored a reaction from Ariana herself.

After watching the video, Ariana replied, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying eomji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao [sic]."

About Ariana’s comment, Paige said she was "shocked."

"I remember I was shaking and was very happy that she noticed me!" Paige shared. "My message for Ariana is thank you for being such a great role model for boys and girls everywhere. She's truly inspired me as well as many others," she added.