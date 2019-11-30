Hillary Clinton responds why Margaret Thatcher was not ‘gusty’ enough to be in her book

Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton after penning down The Book of Gutsy Women with daughter Chelsea Clinton is speaking about the controversy it has been embroiled in over the omission of Margaret Thatcher.

The book by the mother-daughter duo includes the likes of prominent female figures like scientist Marie Curie and teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg but is missing the name of the ‘Iron Lady’ Margaret Thatcher as pointed out by many.

The exclusion has invited quite some flak towards the former first lady of the US as the British stateswoman was widely regarded as one of the ‘gutsiest’ women around the globe and was in many ways also held as a pioneer in politics.

Speaking about the former British premier being ruled out, Clinton told BBC Radio 5 that she did not quite fit the criteria of the book.

Upon being questioned over the move, Clinton said: “She doesn’t fit the other part of the definition in our opinion, which is really knocking down barriers for others and trying to make a positive difference.”

“I think the record is mixed with her,” she added.

She went on to further argue that while she was firmly of the belief that Thatcher was of incredible strength, it wasn’t enough to make her part of the book.

“I think on the criterion that we were really looking at: ‘Okay, what were the positive differences, the changes this person made that really opened the doors to more?’ That wasn’t really that apparent,” she explained.