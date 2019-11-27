Angelina Jolie revokes access to kids after Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat's linkup rumours

Angelina Jolie has revoked all access to kids after her ex-husband Brad Pitt was recently spotted on an outing with Alia Shawkat.

While there have been rumours swirling about a romance between Brad and Alia, who have been spotted together numerous times taking in theatre and at art openings since mid-September, insiders have insisted that the pair are 'just friends,' as reported by a renowned magazine.

Trusted sources claim that there is no romance between them: the magazine that circulated this story is publicizing a fictional idea along with association of Angelina with the entire made-up drama to gain popularity.

It has been reported now Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has stopped granting Brad access to their children, and also threatened to leave the country with kids as Brad hasn’t stuck to their handshake agreement by informing Angelina about his relationship with Alia.

The couple decided to dissolve their marriage status in April and were officially declared single in the eyes of the law.