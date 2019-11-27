No sign of improvement in father's health: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain said on Wednesday that there were no signs of improvement in his father's health.

Speaking to media, Hussain said that he wished Nawaz would be treated under one roof.

"Have advised my father numerous times to go to the US for treatment," he said. "We can't see any signs of improvement in his health."

Hussain said that Nawaz would have to be taken to the hospital numerous times over the next couple of days.

"Diagnosis of the bone marrow is a very sensitive issue, I would like the nation to pray for my father," he said.

Sharif family sources confirmed to Geo News that the former prime minister underwent two therapy sessions today (Wednesday). Sources further revealed that Nawaz was being provded medicines to strengthen his immune system.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) last week ordered the federal government to remove Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) allowing the ailing PML-N leader to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

Prime Minister Imran had taunted Nawaz by saying that he his health had immediately improved after the former prime minister boarded the steps of his air ambulance.