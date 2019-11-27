Former team captain Sarfaraz scores first-class century after five years

Former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday scored a century in the seventh round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Sindh against Southern Punjab.

The Sindh captain scored a century in first-class cricket after five years. His last ton was against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.

This was Sarfaraz’s 11th century in 155 first-class matches.

The wicket-keeper batsman was sacked from captaincy in all three formats of the game by the Pakistan Cricket Board after a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the T-20 series held last month.