Wed Nov 27, 2019
Sports

Atiq ur Rehman
November 27, 2019

Former team captain Sarfaraz scores first-class century after five years

Sports

Atiq ur Rehman
Wed, Nov 27, 2019
The Sindh captain scored a century in first-class cricket after five years. Photo: Quaid-e-Azam Trophy  

Former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday scored a century in the seventh round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Sindh against Southern Punjab.

The Sindh captain scored a century in first-class cricket after five years. His last ton was against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.

This was Sarfaraz’s 11th century in 155 first-class matches.

The wicket-keeper batsman was sacked from captaincy in all three formats of the game by the Pakistan Cricket Board after a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the T-20 series held last month. 

