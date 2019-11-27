Former team captain Sarfaraz scores first-class century after five years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday scored a century in the seventh round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Sindh against Southern Punjab.
The Sindh captain scored a century in first-class cricket after five years. His last ton was against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.
This was Sarfaraz’s 11th century in 155 first-class matches.
The wicket-keeper batsman was sacked from captaincy in all three formats of the game by the Pakistan Cricket Board after a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the T-20 series held last month.
