PM Imran again summons cabinet's emergency session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned another emergency session of the federal cabinet on Wednesday shortly after the Supreme Court raised concerns on the summary regarding the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, claimed sources.

Sources further said that the prime minister summoned another session today, calling former law minister Farogh Naseem, Attorney General, the government's legal team and other senior cabinet members.

A day ago, a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran had approved the summary seeking an extension for General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The prime minister had called an emergency meeting of the cabinet for the second time on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan today resumed the hearing of the case regarding the extension in service of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The federal law minister Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post on Tuesday after the court took up the case, represented the army chief.

During the hearing, CJP Khosa remarked that it would be better if the court reviews the Army Act and rules to understand the legal point of view behind the appointment of the army chief.

The top court adjourned the case until Thursday morning.