Shoaib Akhtar praises Pakistan team on winning Asia Cup for emerging teams title

Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has congratulated the national team for winning the title in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 here on Saturday.



He said in a tweet: "Congratulations to Pakistan team on winning the Asia Cup for emerging teams. Very well done boys. Special mention to Rohail Nazir, Imran Rafiq, Saud & Hasnain".

Rohail Nazir’s century on Saturday helped Pakistan beat hosts Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.