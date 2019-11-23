Major Laraib murder eyewitness records statement

ISLAMABAD: The eyewitness in the murder of Major Laraib, an officer of a security agency, recorded her statement with the police on Saturday about the killing which took place in the federal capital earlier this week.



Major Laraib was sitting on a bench at a public park with Alina, the eyewitness, late on Thursday night in the remits of the Karachi Company police station when two unidentified suspects walked up to them, shot him point-blank in the head, and fled.

Alina, who is an executive in a private airline and a resident of Sector G-9/1, was arrested by police this morning.

In the statement recorded with police on Saturday, Alina said she was sitting on the park bench with Major Laraib when the two young men arrived and tried to rob them.

"We were sitting on a bench on a walking track in G-10 when two young men came to us and stood at some distance. One of them was carrying a pistol. They asked us to hand them whatever we had," she said in her statement.

Alina added that, when Laraib paused, one of them kicked him in the face and opened fire. A copy of Alina's statement to police is available with Geo News.

A First Information Report was filed at the Karachi Company police station by Laraib's brother, Flt Lt Mohammad Zohaib, following the murder on Thursday night. According to him, Laraib had come to Islamabad to perform a duty assigned by his department. He was with a woman at about 10:10pm at a walking track when unknown assailants shot him dead.

Laraib's body was sent to PIMS for autopsy before it was handed over to relatives of the deceased. The DIG Operaitons Islamabad Police has constituted two investigation teams to probe the incident and submit their findings within a week.