Ishant strikes twice after India declare in day-night Test

KOLKATA: Ishant Sharma claimed two early Bangladesh wickets on Saturday after India declared their first innings on 347 for nine on day two of the maiden day-night Test for both teams.

The hosts, leading the two-match series 1-0, managed a crucial lead of 241 in response to Bangladesh´s 106 in India´s pink ball debut in Kolkata.

The tourists were in early trouble at seven for two at dinner -- the second session break of the day-night game, still needing 234 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Ishant trapped Shadman Islam lbw for nought and then claimed skipper Mominul Haque for his second duck of the match.

Mohammad Mithun, on four, and Imrul Kayes, on three, were batting at the break.

Ishant, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, bowled at a lively pace as one of his rising deliveries hit Mithun on the helmet after the batsman was trying to duck under the ball.

Bangladesh have already been forced to take two concussion substitutes in Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam for Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan who were hit on the helmet on day one.

Kohli stood out with his dominant knock and completed his 27th century before falling to a stunning catch by Taijul.

Taijul, a left-arm spinner, made it count with a wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 51 and then took a diving catch at fine leg to send back Kohli off paceman Ebadat Hossain.

India lost a few quick wickets, but Saha and Shami got a few boundaries and a six by the last man in pulverised the Bangladesh bowlers.

Pacemen Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadat took three wickets each.

Kohli built crucial partnerships including a 99-run stand with overnight partner Rahane.

The star batsman smashed paceman Abu Jayed for four straight boundaries in one over before finishing with 18 fours in his 194-ball stay.