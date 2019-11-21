Kamyab Jawan Program to join hands with UNICEF-GenU

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar chaired a meeting to explore avenues of cooperation between Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme and UNICEF-Generation Unlimited (GenU).



Usman Dar and UNICEF country representative Aida Girma exchanged views on Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, a flagship initiative of the government for the socioeconomic development of youth and the international Generation Unlimited partnership platform of UNICEF respectively.

While briefing the meeting, Girma said that the Generation Unlimited (GenU) was a global partnership launched at the UN in September 2018 to prepare young people to become productive citizens.

She said that it connects secondary-age education and training to employment and entrepreneurship, empowering every young person to thrive in the world of work.

She said that GenU brings together public and private partners and young people to identify and scale solutions, to unlock investments and empower all young people to play a positive role in their societies.

"It focuses on adolescent girls and boys, young men and women and all young people, especially those in the greatest danger of being left behind, girls, the poor, young people with disabilities, young people on the move, and young people affected by conflict and natural disasters", she stated.

Kamyab Jawan Programme and UNICEF vowed to foster partnerships in the field of skills development and employment for the development of youth in Pakistan.

The two sides agreed on the need for introducing life skills at a younger age so that a stronger human capital could be prepared.

Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of UNICEF, and assured them that Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, as one of the key partners, would contribute to the GenU platform to create an effective impact for the socioeconomic development of youth in the country.