Pak vs Aus: Rizwan got out on a ‘no-ball’ and Pakistanis are angry

BRISBANE: Pakistan cricket fans were in a uproar after wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was controversially given an out by the on-field umpire during the first Test against Australia on Thursday.

Pakistan were settling down after they went down 94/5 when Rizwan was edged by Pat Cummins to Tim Paine, which the TV replays later confirmed was a no-ball.



This was the first such controversy during Pakistan’s tour to Australia which invited strong criticism from cricket fans and experts.

Vishal Dikshit, a senior cricket analyst, urged the authorities to be vigilant and asked for proper use of latest tools available. "Technology is there to reduce the errors but you need to know how to use it," he said.

Dikshit wasn't the only one.



Pakistani netizens were quick to point out the error and were up in arms over the decision by the on-field umpires, which was also upheld by third umpire Michael Gough.

Former Australian Test captain Allan Border also questioned the call and said. "I'm trying to find something behind (the line) there but I just can't," Border said on Fox Cricket commentary.

Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and Ricky Ponting also agreed with Border.



