Watch: This visually impaired Indian student singing Jalib's poem will give you goosebumps

A visually impaired student of Jawaharlal Nehru University appeared on television after being tortured by Indian police recently.

The student, in a show of defiance, sang a revolutionary poem by Pakistani poet Habib Jalib and it is enough to give you goosebumps.

The video, which is making rounds on the the social media, has been viewed thousands of times.

Identified as Shashibhushan, the student was invited by India's NDTV channel.

In the video, the student can be seen reciting the revolutionary couplets composed by Jalib as other participants of the show watch and admire the courage of the young man.

A translation of the poem in English was also posted alongside the video for easy consumption. Jalib wrote the poem in the early 1960s during the regime of the former president Ayub Khan.