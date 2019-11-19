I would love to take part in PSL, says England cricketer Phil Salt

England cricketer Phil Salt has said that he would like to be a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and added that he aims to lift the T-10 league trophy which is being held in Abu Dhabi.

Phil, who was part of the Islamabad United squad during PSL 4, has said that the he would “definitely” play for the league if he were given the chance.

“The PSL experience was fantastic and it’s great fun playing for the league. I would definitely come to Pakistan if the opportunity comes.”

The 23-year-old is currently representing Qalandars squad in the league and expressed that he hoped to lift the trophy for the second time for the team. Added to this, the batsman had recalled playing with his Pakistani players and said that he “missed” them.

“I hope to lift the trophy for Qalandars once more, they’re a good team but sadly my Pakistani counterparts did not make it to the team so I miss them. However, there are a lot of English players so it feels like I am playing at home.”

Phil was selected to for England’s T20 squad however, he was not sent to the field. Regarding, this Phil remained positive and assured that the opportunity would come to him in the right time.

“I have worked hard for my international career, I learn from other players and try to improve my own technique. I will certainly get the opportunity.”