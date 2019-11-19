People are tired of hearing your speeches: Siraj tells Imran

ISLAMABAD: People are tired of hearing the prime minister's emotional speeches. He should worry about the country's future, said Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq, on Tuesday.

The JI chief reacted to Prime Minister Imran's speech from the previous day in which he lashed out at opposition parties and labelled Fazl's Azadi March a 'circus'.

"During the past 15 months the government has not been able to bring about change in any field," said Siraj. "Where is the justice in filling the coffers by stealing food from people's mouths?"

The JI chief said that the government was unable to control inflation.

"The government is stealing money from people's pockets," he said. "For the rich and the poor, the courts, hospitals and educational institutes are different."

He said that Prime Minister Imran should worry about the future of the country.

PM lashes out at opposition, mocks Bilawal's rain statement

The prime minister was speaking to the audience at the groundbreaking of the Hazara Motorway Phase II in Havelian on Monday.

During his speech, the prime minister not only mocked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but also called him 'liberally corrupt'.

Prime Minister Imran said that the protesters could not even stay for a month in the capital as opposed to his party's 2014 protest of 126 days.

PM Imran warned the opposition leaders saying that even if they all gather, he will not 'forgive' them.

PM Imran said that the opposition leaders have ulterior motives, which is why they resorted to dharna politics on containers.

PM Imran said that he has been wrought in a way that he will fight against mafia.

He said the government will focus on spending more money on human development projects instead of only making motorways and roads.

While referring to the conditions for lifting the ban on Nawaz Sharif’s foreign travel, PM Imran said that there was only one piece of paper the government asked for. "Rs7 billion do not matter for the Sharifs, they can pay this much as tip only."