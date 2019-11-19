Govt says Shehbaz can be held in contempt of court if Nawaz doesn't return

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif can be held in contempt of court if Nawaz Sharif doesn't return to the country, said Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, on Tuesday.



The law minister was holding a press conference when he was asked about the Lahore High Court's (LHC) verdict in which the government was directed to remove Nawaz's name from the ECL with any conditions.

"They didn't accept the indemnity bond but they did acknowledge the undertaking," he said.

In response to a question, Naseem said that the Lahore High Court had issued an interim order relating to the removal of Nawaz's name from the ECL.

"The apex court rejects appeals that are made against interim orders," said the law minister.

Farogh said that Shehbaz could be held in contempt of court if Nawaz did not return to the country as he had promised in the undertaking that had been given in court.

Nawaz goes abroad for treatment

The former prime minister left for the United Kingdom on Tuesday via an air ambulance.

The ambulance, which arrived at 8:45am at Lahore Airport has Qatar as its first destination, from where it will continue its journey towards London.

Seven people are travelling with Nawaz, along with his brother Shehbaz and physician Dr Adnan.

Earlier, while speaking to morning show in "Geo Pakistan", PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said doctors had conducted a medical test in the morning.

"If Nawaz Sharif had left 15 days earlier, then his treatment would have already started by now," Aurangzeb said. “Nawaz will be taken to the US for treatment."

LHC verdict

Last week the Lahore High Court directed the government to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

Before that the LHC called the plea admissible regarding the removal of former premier Sharif’s name from the ECL on a conditional basis — the government had said it would allow a 'one-time permission' provided Nawaz Sharif deposited surety bonds worth Rs7-7.5 billion.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz's health doesn't improve then the time-period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.