close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 18, 2019

Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC T20I Player Rankings for batting

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 18, 2019
Photo: File

Babar Azam on Monday secured the top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting, with Aaron Finch following behind the Pakistan Captain.

The Pakistani captain scored a whopping 879 rating while the  Australian captain Finch scored 810.

 Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan also ranked in the top 10 players for bowling, with Wasim at the fourth and Shadab at the eight position. 

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan  topped the board with a 749 rating. 

  

Latest News

More From Sports