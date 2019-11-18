Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC T20I Player Rankings for batting

Babar Azam on Monday secured the top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting, with Aaron Finch following behind the Pakistan Captain.

The Pakistani captain scored a whopping 879 rating while the Australian captain Finch scored 810.

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan also ranked in the top 10 players for bowling, with Wasim at the fourth and Shadab at the eight position.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan topped the board with a 749 rating.