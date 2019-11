Jobs: AIOU invites applications on regular, contract basis jobs

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications for the jobs on regular and contract basis for its main campus from the Pakistani nationals.



The last date for submitting the application is December 5, 2019.

The applications have been invited for Deputy Director Regional Services (BPS-18), Staff Car Driver (PBS-11), Auto Mechanic (BPS 07), Sr. Auto Electrician (BPS 07), Tractor Operator (BPS 5), Auto Mechanic (BPS 5), Auto Electrician (BPS 5) and driver (BPS 5) on regular basis for AIOU’s main campus.

Position Qualification/Experience No. of Posts Deputy Director Regional Services (BPS-18)

Ph.D from a recognized University Experience in the relevant field preferable Qualification; M Phil from a recognized University Experience: 03 years teaching, research, Professional or administrative experience in the relevant field in any Government/Semi-government Organization' Autonomous Body in BPS-17 and above OR Qualification: Masters Degree with Second Division or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. Experience: 05 years teaching, research, professional or administrative experience the relevant field in any Government/ Semi-government Organization/ Autonomous Body in SPS-17 and above. Post- 01

Staff Car Driver (PBS-11)

Qualification: (i) Class Matriculate (ii) Driving License in LTV Vehicles. Experience; 10 years experience of driving Staff Car preferably with Head Of the Educational Institution/Chief Executive etc.

Post-1

Auto Mechanic (BPS 07)

Qualification: (i) Middle Pass (Preference to Matriculate) (ii). Certificate in Auto and Diesel Technology Trade or Equivalent from a recognized Institution. Experience: 05 years experience as Auto Mechanic (BPS-05) in Government Department, Autonomous Body- University (License in Driving preferable) Post- 01

Sr. Auto Electrician (BPS 07)

Qualification: Middle Pass (Preference to Matriculate) (ii). Certificate in Auto Electrician from a recognized Institution. Experience: 05 years experience on the job (Auto Electrician) in Government Department or Autonomous Body or reputable Firm/Workshop

Post- 01

Tractor Operator (BPS 5)

i) Literate (ii) LTV-License with particular Endorsement of Tractor Driving. Experience: 02 years experience in Driving in any Government Department, Autonomous Body-University. Post-01

Auto Mechanic (BPS 5)

Qualification: (i) Middle Pass. (ii), Certificate in Auto Mechanic from any recognized Institution Experience: 05 years experience in Auto workshop desirable

Post-01

Auto Electrician (BPS 5)

Qualification: (i) Middle Pass (ii), Trade Testing Certificate from Trade Vocational Council, National Testing Bureau, TEVTA etc. Experience: 03 years experience on the job in Government Department or Autonomous Body or reputable Firm/Workshop. Post-01

Driver (BPS 5)

Qualification: (i). Literate (ii). L.T.V/H.T.V valid driving license Experience: 02 years experience as Driver in Government Department, Autonomous body-University. Posts-03









For further details, please visit AIOU official website or check below