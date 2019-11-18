PMYAP to launch National Internship Program soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch 'National Internship Programme' to deal with the issue of unemployment of youth in Pakistan.



According to an official, the main aim of the said programme was to improve the employment ability of educated youth to make them economically independent.

He said that the programme will be a joint initiative of government, universities and industry to channelize the energy of the educated youth in the right direction.

He said that under-graduate and post-graduate students would be adjusted in different departments and industries according to their education and skills.

He said that students will be selected from different educational institutions and they would be paid stipend during internship time period.

The official said that for under-graduates the time period of internship would be six months, however, for post-graduates time duration would be one year.