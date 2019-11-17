Selena Gomez comments on Bella Hadid's picture, she responds by deleting post

The tensions rife between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are no news for the world as the two dated the same guy, The Weeknd in the past.

However, in an attempt to maintain cordial fronts, Selena stepped forth gushing over the supermodel’s now-deleted, jaw-dropping Instagram post.

Top Read: Katy Perry refuses to show passport at Mumbai airport despite official’s constant demands: Watch

“Stunning,” the Magic hit maker had commented with a love struck emoji, however, soon after the comment, Bella responded in a startling manner by deleting the post entirely.

Fans were quick to take screenshots of the singer’s comments and after the post was taken down, they all stood baffled scratching their head at the strains that still exist between the two.



Selena and Bella had a public fallout earlier when the former started dating The Weeknd soon after he broke up with the latter.

Bella had reacted by unfollowing Selena back in 2017 and was unfollowed back by her as well as The Weeknd a few months later.