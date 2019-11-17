Hafeez, Yousaf react to LHC verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s ECL case

Former Test cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Yousaf have reacted to the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision of allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad without the insertion of any conditions.

Taking to social media, Hafeez appeared to take a veiled dig at the decision.

"Great news Ex PM Nawaz sharif sb can travel to abroad for medical treatment, highest medical panel decided that he needs to go to abroad so did our Judiciary admitted lack of medical assistance in Pakistan It means we 200 Millions Pakistani r not safe here ??? Just asking," tweeted Mohammad Hafeez.

However, star batsman Mohammad Yousaf lauded the LHC verdict and prayed for everyone’s health.

The LHC on Saturday allowed ailing Nawaz to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment without furnishing any indemnity bond as sought by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The federal government had placed the condition of surety bonds worth Rs7 billion for removing Nawaz Sharif’s name from the exit control list (ECL). However, the court ordered the federal government to remove his name without any condition.