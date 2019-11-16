Interior ministry to remove Nawaz's name from ECL after receiving copy of order

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry said on Saturday that it would remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List after it received a verified copy of the Lahore High Court's (LHC) order.



The interior ministry said that it was waiting for the court's order to remove Nawaz's name from the ECL. The ministry also said that in the past names have been removed from the no-fly list on a holiday.



The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the federal government to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL), allowing the ailing PML-N leader to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz "is being allowed to leave immediately without the conditions that the federal government had wanted to impose" in an undertaking, on the phrasing of which the two parties had argued on the entire day.

"The court has ended the government's indemnity bond condition," he added.

At the onset of the hearing, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in a written undertaking, assured the high court that his elder brother Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan after getting treatment abroad.

Before proceedings were once again delayed for a short while, the LHC said that it would create its own draft of the undertaking submitted by Shehbaz guaranteeing Nawaz's return to the country after he recovers.

The development came after the government and the Sharif family failed to agree on the drafting on the terms of the draft.