Fleet operators vow not to allow overloading on vehicles

The Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan (FOAP) have vowed to abide by the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 by ensuring not to overload their vehicles.

In a press released issued by the FOAP, it was stated that in a meeting by fleet operators it was decided to abide by the National Highways Safety Ordinance, 2000 (NHSO 2000) in complete letter and spirit in general and refrain from overloading.

The press release said that fleet operators would observe the rule as laid out by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) all over the country including the M-9.



The press released mentioned that a representative committee from all associations will coordinate and decide on future actions and take all immediate steps to stop overloading. It also said that all transporters will comply with the NHSO 2000 in accordance with the IHC's instructions to ensure safety of lives.