James Anderson gives positive fitness update

James Anderson on Friday, revealed he is soon going to recover from the calf injury he sustained in August, as he is "progressing nicely".

England's all-time leading wicket-taker missed the rest of the Ashes and remains sidelined for the current tour of New Zealand.

Furthermore, the Lancashire star tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, as well as an encouraging update on his fitness.

"Another day of building up my bowing. Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren't batting!" Anderson said.

Although Anderson was omitted from the New Zealand trip in order to build up his fitness, the 37-year-old could feature when England head to South Africa.

The series in South Africa begins on Boxing Day and forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.