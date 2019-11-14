Protest to go further than blocking highways, warns Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday warned the government that his protest would go even further than blocking highways across Pakistan.

The JUI-F chief was speaking to Hamid Mir on Geo News' program capital talk where he said that the prime minister's resignation was his party's primary demand.

Fazl said that the anti-government movement had embarked on its second phase. He hoped that the government would soon go home.

The JUI-F chief said that his party had not created a situation where the everyday life of people got affected.

"We wouldn't have been forced to block highways across the country if the government had decided to go home during our dharna," he said.

Fazl said that he hoped at the end of this year, his party would succeed in securing its primary objective.

Fazl said that the conditions that the government had imposed on Nawaz Sharif were disappointing. He said that the Rahbar Committee was operational and talks were going on between opposition parties.

He said that the government was blackmailing Nawaz. The JUI-F chief confirmed that he had spoken to Shehbaz Sharif.

The sit-in of the JUI-F in the federal capital ended on Wednesday as Maulana Fazlur Rehman directed party workers to start Plan B of the Azadi March to block the main highways across the country.

“Now we will disperse peacefully to open a new front against the government and will block the main highways and roads of the country to press our demands,” Fazl while making his farewell address said.

The JUI-F leader, who had claimed that he would not leave Islamabad without the resignation of the prime minister, however, claimed that Plan A which started on October 27 has been successful in achieving many objectives. “We have been able to shake roots of the government which now needs a jolt,” he said.

Earlier, there were rounds of talks between the Rehbar Committee of the opposition and the government’s negotiating team. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi made contacts with Maulana but to no avail.