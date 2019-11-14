How did PM Imran verify illness of former PM Nawaz

Former Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan sent two doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to verify whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif needed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Khan made the sensational revelation during a television talk show with journalist Adil Shahzeb. According to the former minister, the government of PM Imran had made six attempts to verify the illness of former PM Nawaz. Two doctors from SKMH were sent to check-up on Nawaz, Khan said.

“One of the doctors from Shaukat Khanum hospital even took a blood sample of Mian Nawaz Shairf in a room and analysed it,” Khan noted. The former minister belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The party has refused to submit a government requested surety bond to obtain permission for Nawaz to travel abroad.

The party has termed the demand unconstitutional. PML-N supremo Nawaz is suffering from several ailments and doctors have recommended that he travel abroad for treatment. The former PM is currently out on bail while serving a prison sentence for involvement in a corruption scandal.