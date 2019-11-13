Hajra Khan lashes out at National Games' organisers over mismanagement

KARACHI: Pakistan women's football team captain Hajra Khan had lashed out at the organisers of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar for mismanagement of games which left the Khan feeling "disrespected".

In a series of Tweets, Khan, who is leading the Army’s women team, highlighted Pakistan Football Federation's failure to inform her team regarding a change in a match schedule after which she was left feeling "disrespected".

“Woke up prepared for an 11am game. Got to the field at 9.30am only to find out the match had been rescheduled to 2pm. PFF conveyed this revision to the officials yesterday over WhatsApp which was not directly passed on to the teams or players,” she tweeted.

“I have never felt as disrespected for serving this country as I have in the last couple of days.

“I have always said this and I'll say it again, the day this country starts giving back to its athletes - it'll be a whole new ball game."

The 25-year-old had also attached a picture of a WhatsApp message sent to games officials by a PFF official.

Added to this, the captain also took a dig at the organisers for the lack of standards being followed such as failing to serve athlete-friendly meals, pitch size and change in match duration.