NTS jobs: KPK education depart cancels test for post of PST, new date soon

ISLAMABAD: The National Testing Service (NTS) has announced that Education Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cancelled test across the province conducted for the post of Primary School Teacher (PST).



The test for PST was conducted on September 22, 2019.

“All respected candidates of Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Govt. of KPK whose test for the post of PST was conducted on 22nd September 2019 are hereby informed that department has cancelled the test across the province,” informed the NTS.

New schedule will be shared soon, according to the announcement.

NTS conducts tests and assessments for admissions, scholarships, recruitment and promotion purposes.