Tue Nov 12, 2019
World

Web Desk
November 13, 2019

Venice hit by record high tide, floods

World

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 13, 2019

ROME: Venice was hit by a record high tide late Tuesday with water levels expected to reach or surpass 1.90 metres (six feet), according to the city´s tide monitoring centre.

The heavy rainfall, hit   Italy on Tuesday , closed schools in several southern cities including Taranto, Brindisi, and Matera, as well as the Sicilian cities of Pozzallo and Noto,  said the national weather service.

A tornado, in  Matera,  caused trees and lamp posts to fall and  damaged numerous roofs and buildings. No injuries were reported.

