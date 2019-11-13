Venice hit by record high tide, floods

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Venice was hit by a record high tide late Tuesday with water levels expected to reach or surpass 1.90 metres (six feet), according to the city´s tide monitoring centre.
The heavy rainfall, hit Italy on Tuesday , closed schools in several southern cities including Taranto, Brindisi, and Matera, as well as the Sicilian cities of Pozzallo and Noto, said the national weather service.
A tornado, in Matera, caused trees and lamp posts to fall and damaged numerous roofs and buildings. No injuries were reported.
