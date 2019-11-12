Three Pakistan Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in N. Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Tuesday due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion.



According to the ISPR, three members of the army's patrolling team were martyred from the IED blast and one was injured.

The names of the martyred soldiers are Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riasat and Sepoy Babar. After the explosion, Pakistan Army cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.