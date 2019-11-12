close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2019

Three Pakistan Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in N. Waziristan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 12, 2019

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Tuesday due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion. 

According to the ISPR, three members of the army's patrolling team were martyred from the IED blast and one was injured.

The names of the martyred soldiers are Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riasat and Sepoy Babar. After the explosion, Pakistan Army cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation. 

