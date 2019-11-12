Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani kissing at People’s Choice Award 2019 takes internet by storm

Jennifer Aniston and Gwen Stefani have been seen taking part in the most adorable of bonding exercises at the People’s Choice Award 2019.

The 2019 award show was one of shock and extravagance, from underdogs bagging awards to unexpected wins, there was one small event that stood out however, it was a heartfelt moment between the two star studded beauties.

Both women won awards, Jennifer Aniston won the People’s Icon Award, while Gwen Stefani bagged the Fashion Icon Award. Both women gave jaw dropping speeches on stage. However while everything on stage received the most intense of coverage, pictures from behind the scenes showcased a brief brush between the stars.

Backstage, Gwen was seen wrapping her hand around Jennifer before leaving a kiss on her forehead. This instantly blew up the internet and became the talk of the town. During her award receiving speech, Jennifer had the most heartwarming words to say.

"Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I'm sure coming to a watch soon near you or something!"

She further went onto say, "But anyway, you believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossible large apartments, but you had to believe it because we were telling our story. But it's paved the way for everything that I've had the chance to do since."