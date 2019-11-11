close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

As locusts attack Karachi, minister tells people to eat tiddi biryani

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

KARACHI:  The invasion of locusts continued in the metropolis as they  invaded various areas of the city for the last two days,  panicking the residents of Karachi.

In a video clip, Sindh minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu  presented a solution to the problem in quite simple manner.

Offering his unique take on the persisting matter, the minister advised the citizens of Karachi to take advantage of locusts by preparing delicious dishes such as biryani and karahi.

“They have come all the way here so the residents should eat them,” he said in jibe.

However, Ismail Rahu said that these insects did not damage the crops in Malir.

However, he assured that fumigation (insect-killing spray) would be arranged in these areas.

The minister said that people should not worry as the grasshoppers do not harm them. 

Swarms of locusts first entered into the agricultural area of Malir in Karachi, due to which it was being feared that the crops spread on hundreds of acres of land would  be ruined.

Now they have spread in various parts of the city including  Malir, Korangi, Bahadurabad, Hasan Square, Nazimabad  and other areas where  these insects were seen flying in abundance.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match, which was playing  between Sindh and Northern at the National Stadium, was also interrupted briefly when a locust swarm showed up. 

The swarm was large enough that the players had to stop playing and cover their eyes and ears in a bid to avoid contact with the insects.

The grasshoppers also invaded  agricultural lands in Memon Goth Malir and damaged crops of vegetable and ate leaves of the plants and trees.


Latest News

More From Pakistan