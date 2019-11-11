As locusts attack Karachi, minister tells people to eat tiddi biryani

KARACHI: The invasion of locusts continued in the metropolis as they invaded various areas of the city for the last two days, panicking the residents of Karachi.



In a video clip, Sindh minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu presented a solution to the problem in quite simple manner.

Offering his unique take on the persisting matter, the minister advised the citizens of Karachi to take advantage of locusts by preparing delicious dishes such as biryani and karahi.



“They have come all the way here so the residents should eat them,” he said in jibe.

However, Ismail Rahu said that these insects did not damage the crops in Malir.

However, he assured that fumigation (insect-killing spray) would be arranged in these areas.

The minister said that people should not worry as the grasshoppers do not harm them.

Swarms of locusts first entered into the agricultural area of Malir in Karachi, due to which it was being feared that the crops spread on hundreds of acres of land would be ruined.

Now they have spread in various parts of the city including Malir, Korangi, Bahadurabad, Hasan Square, Nazimabad and other areas where these insects were seen flying in abundance.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match, which was playing between Sindh and Northern at the National Stadium, was also interrupted briefly when a locust swarm showed up.

The swarm was large enough that the players had to stop playing and cover their eyes and ears in a bid to avoid contact with the insects.

The grasshoppers also invaded agricultural lands in Memon Goth Malir and damaged crops of vegetable and ate leaves of the plants and trees.



