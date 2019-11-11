Youth Empowerment Card likely to be launched in Pakistan soon

The government is planning to launch Youth Empowerment Card to make the youth of the country economically independent and empowered.



According to details, the Youth Empowerment Card would be a subsidy card for the youth to avail civic services.

An official of the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme has confirmed that PMYAP in collaboration with NADRA has planned to launch this card for the youth, Radio Pakistan reported.

The youth will avail subsidy on travel, passport fee and CINC, the official said and added that the youth across the country will also be provided Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 under this card.

NADRA will collect the basic date of the youth across the country for Youth Empowerment Card.