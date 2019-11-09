In pictures: The historic inauguration of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

The Imran-led government has achieved a milestone by inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor and opening the doors of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for Indian Sikh pilgrims .

With visa-free access, pilgrims can now visit the resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

Pakistan set a landmark by opening the four kilometer long corridor and has sent out a message of peace and tolerance to the world.

Daily thousands of Pilgrims will be accommodated here to perform their religious rituals.

Pilgrims will be charged $20 each under service charges. However, they will be exempted from paying the charges on the day of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

After their immigration process is completed, the pilgrims will reach the Gurdwara by bus through the 4 km-long Corridor.