Sat Nov 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2019

In pictures: The historic inauguration of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

The Imran-led government has achieved a milestone by inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor and opening the doors of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for Indian Sikh pilgrims .

With visa-free access, pilgrims can now visit the resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

Pakistan set a landmark by opening the four kilometer long corridor and has sent out a message of peace and tolerance to the world.

Pilgrims entering Pakistan's premises.
Pilgrims going through routine process of entry. 
Majestic view of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartharpur.
State of the art arrangements made for the Sikh community. — AFP
Sikh Pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.— AFP
Visitor paying his respect to Guru Nanak. 
Quaid-E-Azam's historic quote about 'minorities' displayed at the temple.  
Garden view of the temple.
Outline of the Gurdwara displayed for convenience of the pilgrims.
Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting, Ex-indian PM Manmohan Singh on the occasion.
Imran Khan addressing the crowd at the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood, meeting Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. 
FM Shah Mehmood addressing the crowd.
Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing the crowd.   
People of all ages are present here to witness the historic inaugural.
Police stand guard near the passenger terminal complex in Dera Baba Nanak near the border with Pakistan.—AFP
Sikh pilgrims show their documents to police before crossing over to Pakistan.— AFP
Night view of the temple.— Twitter 
Pilgrims seen marching towards Gurdwara holding what seems to be a holy flag.   

Daily thousands of Pilgrims will be accommodated here to perform their religious rituals.

Pilgrims will be charged $20 each under service charges. However, they will be exempted from paying the charges on the day of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

After their immigration process is completed, the pilgrims will reach the Gurdwara by bus through the 4 km-long Corridor.

