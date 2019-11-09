close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 9, 2019

Detailed verdict of India's Ayodhya dispute

World

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 09, 2019

India´s Supreme Court on Saturday  cleared the way on Saturday for a Hindu temple to be constructed at a hotly disputed holy site, in a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Supreme Court ruled that the site in Ayodhya in northern India, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old Babri mosque in 1992, must be handed over to a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple, subject to conditions.

Here is the detailed verdict :







Latest News

More From World