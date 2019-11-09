Detailed verdict of India's Ayodhya dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
India´s Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way on Saturday for a Hindu temple to be constructed at a hotly disputed holy site, in a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Supreme Court ruled that the site in Ayodhya in northern India, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old Babri mosque in 1992, must be handed over to a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple, subject to conditions.
Here is the detailed verdict :
