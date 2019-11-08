Kaka, Figo, Anelka and Puyol set to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday

The quartet will play exhibition matches in both Karachi and Lahore



Iconic footballers Ricardo Kaka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka are expected in Karachi on Saturday to kick off the World Soccer Stars (WSS) exhibition tour.

The quartet are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1pm in the port city before heading to a mall, from where they will be taken Rahat Football Stadium located in the DHA neighbourhood of the area.

Kaka and co will play a six -a-side match against Football Club Karachi at 7:30pm. Pakistan national football team’s captain Saddam Hussain will also take part in the friendly match.

The Fantastic Four have been in Pakistan earlier but not together, making this a major moment in Pakistan’s sports history.

Furthermore, the football legends are scheduled to play an exhibition match in Lahore the next day. That game will be between sides led by Kaka and Figo, with their teams featuring a bunch of local talent.

Before embarking on their Pakistan-bound journey, Kaka, Figo and Anelka released video messages urging their fans in Pakistan to turn up in both Karachi and Lahore.



